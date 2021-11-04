Thursday, 4 November 2021

Science learning a big factor at education centre

    By Simon Henderson
    1. The Star

    Charlotte Pfeifer (4), of Dunedin, explores the Kia Rapua science playground at the University of...
    Charlotte Pfeifer (4), of Dunedin, explores the Kia Rapua science playground at the University of Otago Early Childhood Education centre in Castle St.PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON
    Science starts early for children at the University of Otago Early Childhood Education centre in Castle St.

    They will enjoy hands-on discovery from a young age thanks to the delivery of the Kia Rapua science playground last week.

    Otago Museum has provided the playground equipment on long-term loan to the centre.

    Director, visitor experience and science engagement Craig Grant said the playground was designed with Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment ‘‘Curious Minds'' funding.

    “It’s playground equipment but ...with some cool science elements like slides with different surfaces so they can have fun with friction.”

    The project launched in 2018 and toured early childhood education centres across Dunedin, and received positive feedback

    Marketing co-ordinator Charlie Buchan said the museum really loved working on such projects which gave back to the community.

    ‘‘We have the biggest science outreach team in New Zealand.

    ‘‘So it’s all in a day’s work for us.’’

    University of Otago Early Childhood Education centre kaiako (teacher) Jenna Pfeifer said the playground enabled a huge opportunity to explore fundamental Stem (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) concepts.

    ‘‘It is a really great opportunity to learn about science while playing, and it is accessible right from a very young age.’’

