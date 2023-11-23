Scots gather in Middlemarch

Bringing a touch of Scottish culture to Middlemarch are Ian and Linda MacKenzie. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

School children will get the chance to learn from heavyweight champions at a new celebration in Middlemarch.

The Clan MacKenzie Society of New Zealand is presenting a St Andrew’s Day Highland Gathering from 10am to 4pm this Sunday at the Strath Taieri Community Centre and Showgrounds in Swansea St.

Champion Danny Devine, of Kurow, will bring Highland muscle to the Strath-Taieri valley on Sunday. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Organisers Ian and Linda MacKenzie, of Middlemarch, spotted an opportunity to bring a flavour of Scotland to the Strath-Taieri valley when they heard the usual St Andrew's Day celebrations in the Octagon were not taking place this year.

Children from Strath Taieri School, Lee Stream School and Macraes Moonlight School will take part in an interschool Highland Games Challenge.

Former and current heavyweight Highland Games champions Danny Devine, Craig Manson and Lindsey Crazy Wolf will demonstrate strength and skill challenges such as stone put, caber toss, farmers carry and tug of war.

Other entertainment includes rides on a wagon pulled by Clydesdales, children’s entertainer Pippity-Pop,

piper Quentin McKenzie and the City of Dunedin Pipe Band.

Mrs MacKenzie thanked sponsors including the Strath Taieri Community Board, Strath Taieri Lions Club and the Otago Scottish Heritage Council.

Dunedin City Council representative on the Dunedin-Edinburgh Sister City Society, councillor Steve Walker, said a dedicated core group of long-time members had decided to step down from the committee.

This had been flagged in advance, so the society had decided to not hold this year’s St Andrew’s Day celebration event while it looked to recruit new members ahead of next year's 50th anniversary of the sister city link between Edinburgh and Dunedin. He encouraged people to consider joining the society by emailing dunedinedinburghsistercity@gmail.com.

