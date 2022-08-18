Thursday, 18 August 2022

Secondary schools rugby coverage

    1. The Star

    BY LUKE CHAPMAN 

    Channel 39-Southern Television

    Station manager

    It has been a challenging year for secondary school sports, with the challenge of Covid-19 and winter illnesses.

    Thankfully, the games have continued, and the finals of the winter sports season are upon us.

    This Saturday, Channel 39-Southern Television will be at Forsyth Barr Stadium to cover the finals of the Otago Schools Rugby Championship.

    The coverage kicks off at 10.30am with John McGlashan U16 taking on King’s High School U15 for the Graham Gordon Trophy or the Colts Cup.

    The second-tier Ritchies Cup Final will see Waitaki Boys’ High School take on Dunstan High School Middle 4 at 12.15pm.

    Playing in the final of the ODT Cup First XV are the unbeaten John McGlashan, and Southland Boys’ High School, starting at 2pm.

    John McGlashan First XV will be hoping for a fairytale finish to the season, but will be kept on their toes, as they were by Kings High School in last weekend’s semi finals match.

    Coverage of all the finals will be live-streamed to odt.co.nz from 10.30am and the ODT Cup will broadcast on Channel 39 at 8.30pm on Saturday.

