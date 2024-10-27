Shanghai delegation to celebrate sister-city anniversary

Lan Yuan Dunedin Chinese Garden chairman Malcolm Wong is pictured in the garden, where preparations are under way to welcome a visiting delegation from Huangpu District government in Shanghai to Dunedin next week and unveil a photographic exhibition to celebrate 30 years of the Dunedin-Shanghai sister-city relationship. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

Lan Yuan Dunedin Chinese Garden will be at the heart of a visit by a top-level delegation from Shanghai next week, as the two cities celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Dunedin-Shanghai sister-city relationship.

On October 29, a significant delegation from Huangpu District government in Shanghai will be hosted in Dunedin, and will sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for tourism co-operation.

A section of the prestigious Yu Garden in Huangpu District of Shanghai — the big sister of Lan Yuan Dunedin Chinese Garden, whose beauty will be highlighted through a photographic exhibition opening at Lan Yuan next week. PHOTO: MALCOLM WONG

The delegation will be led by Huangpu District Tourism and Culture Bureau deputy director general Madam Dai Ganhua and will also include Madam Lu Yanyan, the director of the world-renowned Yu Garden — the sister garden of Dunedin’s Lan Yuan Dunedin Chinese Garden.

During their one-day visit, the delegation will visit Lan Yuan and take part in a ceremony at Toitu Otago Settlers Museum to open a photographic exhibition featuring about 20 images of the ancient and revered Yu Garden, in honour of the 30th anniversary of becoming sister cities.

The exhibition will be displayed on the walls of Lan Yuan and will be available to the public to view from October 31 and throughout the summer.

Enterprise Dunedin manager John Christie said the 30th anniversary was a significant milestone in the relationship between Dunedin and Shanghai.

"It’s our absolute pleasure to welcome the delegation to Dunedin to celebrate this occasion and to showcase our enduring relationship with this exhibition while also strengthening it through the signing of a new MOU with the Huangpu Tourism Cultural Bureau," Mr Christie said.

Lan Yuan Dunedin Chinese Garden Trust chairman Malcolm Wong said preparations were in full swing preparing the garden for the illustrious visitors. The photographic exhibition itself was being prepared by staff at Toitu Otago Settlers Museum, Mr Wong said.

"It will be very exciting to have the Yu Garden director with us, and to be able to display the photographs of that special garden on the walls of Lan Yuan," he said.

"Also, we will be taking the opportunity to sit down with them during the visit and discuss aspects of garden maintenance at Lan Yuan.

"The Yu Garden is the most prestigious garden in China, and Lan Yuan is their only sister garden — we are very lucky to have that relationship."

A reciprocal photographic exhibition featuring Lan Yuan Dunedin Chinese Garden will be mounted at Yu Garden and will be opened during a mayoral delegation to Shanghai in November, led by Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich.

Mr Wong will be accompanying that delegation on behalf of the Lan Yuan Dunedin Chinese Garden Trust.

Also joining the welcome next week and next month’s delegation to China will be Dunedin Shanghai Association chairwoman Teresa Chan.

Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich and Yu Garden director Madam Lu display a banner celebrating the close relationship between the two sister gardens during a Dunedin delegation visit to Shanghai in November 2023. PHOTO: MALCOLM WONG

The association’s mission is to promote and facilitate good relations between Shanghai and Dunedin through fostering educational, cultural, sporting and business relationships.

"It has been an exciting year, as we celebrate the 30th anniversary of Dunedin-Shanghai sister-city relationship — and there is certainly a lot to celebrate," Ms Chan said.

"It is a very active relationship, and one which helps foster enduring relationships, not only with Shanghai, but also with other cities in China."

Dunedin has sister-city relationships with four cities around the world — Edinburgh, Otaru, Shanghai and Portsmouth in the United States, Shanghai being the most active.

The city will welcome a total of 15 inbound delegations from China this year, including 12 from Shanghai, in honour of the 30-year sister-city relationship.

These include delegations from Shanghai University, Shanghai Fudan University, Shanghai Youth Choir, Shanghai Library, Shanghai Health Commission, the Shanghai Small & Medium Enterprise delegation and the Shanghai Huangpu District deputy party secretary delegation.