Sign aims to provide context to memorial

Otago Military History Group members (from left) co-chair Peter Trevathan, Owen Bennett and Hilda Bennett have been working on an information sign to stand alongside the South African War (Boer War) memorial at the Oval, to be unveiled next week. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

At the north end of the Dunedin’s popular Oval sports ground stands a magnificent memorial to the thousands of New Zealand men and horses who travelled halfway around the world to fight in the South African War (Boer War) more than a century ago.

The conflict, which took place between 1899 and 1902, involved 10 contingents of volunteer New Zealand Mounted Rifles — expert horse riders and crack shots — for a total of 6500 men. A strong representation from Otago and Southland were among them.

It was the first time this country had sent soldiers to fight overseas.

By the time the war ended, New Zealand had 230 deaths, including 133 from disease.

As the South African War fades from memory, the Otago Military History Group has created a plaque outlining the background to the conflict, as well as New Zealand’s involvement.

The sign will be unveiled at a ceremony next Friday, August 16, at 1pm, and the call has gone out for descendants and families of New Zealand Mounted Rifles soldiers to attend.

The sign was created by Otago Military History Group member Hilda Bennett and features a prominent image of husband Owen’s great-uncle, William George Fox, of Balclutha, who went away to South Africa with the 10th contingent of the NZMR. He survived and returned home.

Mr Bennett said his great-uncle was a man of the land, like many of those who went away.

"A lot of them were farmers who knew how to ride a horse and shoot," he said.

"Many of them took their horses with them, although some also rode horses that were bought by the New Zealand government."

Mr Bennett will be accompanied for the unveiling by his mother, who is in her 90s and is keen to acknowledge the service of her uncle.

Otago Military History Group co-chairman Peter Trevathan praised Dunedin City Council parks and recreation planner Stephen Hogg for his support of the project, along with the Dunedin RSA.

As the weather improves, the group has a range of projects, including continuing the search for buried field guns at the Oval and in Abbotsford.

It will also start upgrading and creating information panels for several military graves in the city’s cemeteries.

"We are also hoping to manage an archaeological dig at the former barracks of the 70th (Surrey) Regiment of Foot, which was brought here during the New Zealand wars," Mr Trevathan said.

