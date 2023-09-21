Single win enough for Otago to fly flag in north

Otago Whalers winger Sala Fifita is all smiles as he scores a try in the match against Canterbury Bulls at Forsyth Barr Stadium on Sunday. Referee Liam O’Brien watches on. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

They only won one game but it was enough to get the Otago Whalers into the semifinals of the New Zealand Rugby League premiership playoffs.

The Whalers sealed their position in the semifinals with a convincing 32-14 victory over the neighbouring Canterbury Bulls at Forsyth Barr Stadium on Sunday.

There are only six teams in the premiership, and with only three games played in the regular season, the draw for the competition was always going to be crucial.

Otago won promotion to the premiership this season by way of winning the national championship last year.

It was expected to be tough going but the side has stood tall in what is admittedly a short season.

Otago had to face the Akarana Falcons in the first round and lost 42-22.

The side then went down to the Counties-Manukau Stingrays 36-20 in what was a tight battle.

Otago had it all to play for in the final game against a big Canterbury team and after a somewhat slow start they got on the front foot and in the end had a comfortable victory.

Some strong runs by the side’s forwards and some slick finishing by the backs got the side home.

Canterbury and Waikato finished winless and did not advance to the semifinals.

Otago are flying the flag for the rest of the country with the remaining three sides based in the upper North Island.

The Whalers now play the Auckland Vulcans in their semifinal at Trusts Arena in West Auckland on Saturday.

Akarana Falcons face Counties Manukau Stingrays in the other playoff.

The Vulcans finished top of the table and had a narrow 22-20 win over the Falcons last weekend.

The Whalers have a core of experience and most of their players are out of the Dunedin club rugby competition.

Veteran Southern No8 Mika Mafi has played well in the forward pack along with Zingari-Richmond utility Keenan Masina.

The side are captained by Troy Anstiss and coached by Dave Reedy.