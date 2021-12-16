Skaters back on the ice for annual show

Dunedin ice skaters are looking forward to performing in their annual show again after it was put on ice last year.

Dunedin Ice Skating Club skaters will present Snow Queen on Ice from December 17 to 19 at the Dunedin Ice Stadium.

The show is inspired by the Hans Anderson tale that Frozen was also based on.

Skater Zara Anthony-Whigham, who plays Elsa, said it was about romance and heartbreak, although the truest love was the strong sisterly bond between characters.

"The show was in the works for last year but couldn’t happen because of Covid," Zara said.

Ice skaters (from left) Brooke Cathro (13), Jazz Evangelou (14), Zara Anthony-Whigham (20), Hannah Sime (18), Tim Bradfield (16) and Tama Anthony-Whigham (18) take a break from the rehearsal of their show, Snow Queen on Ice, earlier this week. PHOTO: JESSICA WILSON

The Covid-19 pandemic cancelled many of this year’s big events, including the national championships, so skaters were excited to finally perform.

Hannah Sime, who plays Princess Anna, said it was "really nice to have something to work towards".

There was uncertainty around whether the show could go ahead until the Government’s traffic light system was announced but things had been all go since then, Hannah said.

Tim Bradfield, who plays Prince Hans, said the show would feature different skating disciplines — including partner, synchronised and solo — and skaters of a range of ages.

Other skaters include Brooke Cathro as Olaf, Jazz Evangelou as Sven and Tama Anthony-Whigham as Prince Hans.

- jessica.wilson@thestar.co.nz