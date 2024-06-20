Ski camp aims to inspire

Young Athletes warm up on the snow at last years’s camp at Coronet Peak. PHOTO: SNOW SPORTS NZ

High-achieving young athletes will learn from the best during the Snow Sports NZ Alpine Youth Tech Camp.

New Zealand alpine ski racer Alice Robinson and her coaching team of Nils Coberger and Tim Cafe will attend the camp to both inspire and share their knowledge with the young athletes.

Robinson said she was "so excited" to join the future ski stars at the camp

"I can’t wait to share some of my knowledge with you all and get to meet some of the next generation in New Zealand skiing."

The camp will focus on foundational skill development for those who have shown significant achievement at National Points events during the 2023 season.

There will be a full schedule of off-snow activities and seminars introducing the young athletes to important development-related subjects such as athlete wellness, mental skills, nutrition and more.

Snow Sports NZ alpine director Jono Howson said it was a "tremendous opportunity" for young New Zealand alpine athletes at the start of their development pathway.

"Snow Sports NZ would like to thank the official NZSki resorts partners, Coronet Peak and Mt Hutt, for their ongoing support of alpine ski racing in New Zealand, and of course Alice, her team and the Snowvision Foundation for generously supporting the camp."

The camp is supported by Oyster Capital and will take place from July 24-26 at Coronet Peak, Queenstown.