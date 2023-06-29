Soiree delightful, comedic

SOIREE @ OLVESTON

Noel Coward’s

Hands Across The Sea

Sunday, June 25

The great hall at Olveston Historic Home provided the perfect period backdrop for a delightful Soiree @ Olveston production of Noel Coward’s one-act comedy Hands Across the Sea.

Directed by Chris Manley, an experienced cast romped their way through the chaos of the Gilpin family home, rife with snobbery and social ambition, as misidentified visitors come and go, and the telephone constantly interrupts.

Leading the cast are Peter Hayden and Terry MacTavish, both fabulous as Commander Peter Gilpin and his wife Lady Maureen (Piggie) — a flamboyant, snobby and foolish pair of social climbers.

Providing able support as appalling adult children, proud officers and confused visitors are Astrid Raats, Cooper Sharplin, Thomas Makinson, Vivienne Houston, Kay Masters and Flynn Ellison.

Rounding out the cast are Ella Ruddle and Aria Ford-Squires, both fun and in fine voice as maids with ambitions of treading the stage.

Costumes are just right for the play’s 1930s setting, as is the gracious setting of Olveston.

It was great to see the return of the annual Olveston Soirees for this sold-out short season of Hands Across the Sea.

Here’s hoping for another equally joyful Coward soiree next year.

Review by Brenda Harwood