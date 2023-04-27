Solemn gathering at OUSA service

A large crowd gathered outside the University of Otago staff club for the Otago University Students' Association Anzac Day service.

OUSA president Quintin Jane and vice-president Imogen Macalister led the service and Māori chaplin Rev Shari Roy provided a karakia and blessing, with Te Rōpū Māori kapa haka group leading those gathered with waiata He Hōnore.

Mayor Jules Radich read the poem Anzac Cove by Leon Gellert and University of Otago Pacific Islands Students' Association president Elisepa Taukolo provided a reading from the 1919 capping show in honour of fallen friends.

After a performance of the Last Post by trumpeter Tom Oldham and a moment’s silence, a procession, led by piper Murray Tannock and flag bearers, walked to the Leith Bridge for wreath laying, before everyone joined in singing the Australian and New Zealand national anthems.

Star reporter Simon Henderson attended the solemn occasion.