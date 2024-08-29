Solo theatre show to debut

A new solo theatre show about growing up abroad and adulting as a "Third Culture Kid" (TCK), written and performed by Ōtepoti-based Patty Klinpibul, will premiere in Dunedin before heading to Auckland Fringe Festival.

Born in Thailand, raised in Malaysia and Egypt, Klinpibul — a self-described TCK in her 20s — revisits the people and places she is supposed to call home.

Patty with a WhY is a semi-autobiographical monologue developed for the 2023 Ōtepoti Theatre Lab Playwrights Programme.

Klinpibul, with dramaturg and director Emily Duncan, has expanded the work into her debut full-length solo show.

Patty with a WhY promises a world of wonders, laughter, a few tears and hopefully some answers for your own WhYs.

The 50-minute performance will be staged at the New Athenaeum Theatre, Octagon, on Saturday at 6pm, and Sunday at 2pm.

Tickets at trybooking.com/nz/tla

The show will also be staged at the Auckland Fringe Festival on September 6-7.