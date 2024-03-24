Sporting brothers reconnect for graduation ceremony

Celebrating graduating from Otago Polytechnic is Anzac Tipene (left) with his brother Jesse. PHOTO: OTAGO POLYTECHNIC

Two sporting brothers had a chance to reconnect recently.

Otago Nuggets’ national basketball league assistant strength and conditioning coach Anzac Tipene recently graduated with a bachelor of applied science degree from Otago Polytechnic.

Older brother Jesse flew from Hamilton last week for a large family get-together in Dunedin to celebrate his younger brother’s academic achievement.

Having completed a master of applied science degree at Otago Polytechnic two years ago, Jesse was back in town working as an analyst for the Chiefs Super Rugby team to identify the strengths and weaknesses of the Highlanders, who they will play on Saturday.

The siblings grew up in a large family where competition was ingrained in their dynamics.

"Over time, our competitiveness has evolved into a supportive environment where we aim to uplift each other," he said.

"I graduated a couple years ago but I was really excited for Anzac’s graduation because I understand the effort and sacrifice it takes to reach this milestone.

"It’s not just about celebrating Anzac’s success, it’s about acknowledging the work of our parents and the foundation they set for us to be successful."

Anzac agreed, and said his graduation was a moment for his parents to look back on how well they had done raising him and his four other siblings.

"I know it means a lot to them to see their children achieve in life. It was a proud moment for the entire whānau."

He was grateful to the lecturers at Otago Polytechnic Institute of Sport, Exercise and Health for playing a "massive role" in where he was today.

"Not only did they steer me in the right direction but they also gave me the confidence to pursue opportunities.

"They are the match that sparked this whole thing. I’m forever grateful for their support."