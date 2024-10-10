Spring exhibition celebrates old, new, borrowed and blue

Otago Art Society celebrates the arrival of spring with an exhibition on the theme of "old, new, borrowed or blue", running throughout October.

Sponsored by Ryman Healthcare, the exhibition will feature works by OAS members in a wide range of mediums.

Frances Hodgkins Retirement Village sales adviser Kate Morgan said Ryman Healthcare had a long and highly valued association with the OAS.

"The enthusiasm of its members and permission to be creative with ‘art’ outside of its normal context has brought many treasured pieces to the surface promoting conversation and memories during the exhibitions," she said.

The spring exhibition is open in the OAS galleries, first floor, Dunedin Railway Station, with the prize winners to be announced at an event tonight.