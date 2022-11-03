Strong support for Regent book sale

Photo: Gillian Vine

Michael Gaffney holds some of the books he donated to the Regent Book Sale after "a slight tidy-up".

He was one of a stream of people who took books to the North East Valley Project drop-off point on Sunday afternoon.

About six van-loads of books and other items were donated across seven collection points on Sunday, showing continued strong community support for the giant fundraising book sale.

The 2023 Regent Book sale will be held at the Edgar Centre on March 3 and 4.