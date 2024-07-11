Substation upgrade

Businesses and residents in Smith St, central Dunedin, will notice activity happening in the area over the next year, as Aurora Energy upgrades its Smith St zone substation.

The project will benefit almost 3000 customers in the central Dunedin and Roslyn areas, by future-proofing the network and strengthening the electricity supply through replacing the end-of-life equipment and building a new switch room.

Enabling works will begin this month and the project will take a staged approach until mid-2025.

Aurora Energy’s Service Delivery general manager Richard Starkey said some traffic management would be required in the area at times.

"Affected customers will be informed of any significant disruptions to traffic by a letter from the traffic management provider," he said.

"Customers supplied by the Smith St substation will be supplied by neighboring zone substations for the duration of the project."