Summer sea lion activity discussions

The imminent arrival of sea lion pups on the coastline around Dunedin will be discussed at two public meetings next week.

The first meeting, to be held next Tuesday, November 26, from 7pm-8.30pm at Long Beach Hall, will include both a briefing on sea lion activity and an update from the Halo Project on local predator control work.

At a meeting next Thursday, November 28, from 7pm-8.30pm at Brighton Surf Lifesaving Club rooms, the discussion will cover how Ocean View and Brighton are becoming favoured hide-away spots for many sea lions before summer.

This is an opportunity to learn more about why they are visiting the area and how to respond when they turn up on your doorstep.