SuperGrans team with visiting authors on reading mission

Enjoyment . . . Children enjoy working on crafts with visiting author Emma Wood. PHOTO: SUPPLIED



Two Dunedin authors and a SuperGran visited a local kindergarten recently as part of the SuperGrans Readaloud Programme.



The successful partnership between Dunedin Unesco City of Literature and SuperGrans is back this year, with local writers and grans visiting kindergartens and early childhood centres to read to children.



Dunedin City of Literature project co-ordinator Debbie Lancaster Gordon said the visits were timed in partnership with the National Library’s Read Share Grow programme in South Dunedin.



‘‘With a clear focus on reading we have again secured two wonderful Dunedin writers — Swapna Haddow, author of My Dad is a Grizzly Bear, and Emma Wood returning with Tulip and Doug,’’ Ms Lancaster Gordon said.



Richard Hudson Kindergarten was the first stop for the programme, with the authors receiving an ‘‘exceptionally warm’’ welcome, Ms Lancaster Gordon said.



The children were hushed and attentive as Ms Wood read Tulip and Doug, before joining in with Ms Haddow in providing movement and sound effects for My Dad is a Grizzly Bear and My Mum is a Lioness.



The children were then treated to craft activities designed around the stories they had heard, working with the authors and with SuperGrans volunteers.



‘‘SuperGrans manager Sandy McKay, herself a well-known Dunedin author, is passionate about storytelling and the importance of being read to from an early age.



‘‘Her volunteers are always totally immersed in the workshops and Dunedin Unesco City of Literature ispleased to partner with them.’’



The National Library Read Share Grow scheme donated copies of the books for each of the kindergartens to keep.