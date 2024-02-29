Sustainable art on show

Image: supplied

Multi-disciplinary Dunedin artist Lesa Hepburn will present an installation of works in progress, entitled "Light in the Shadows", from tonight at White Box Gallery, 19 George St.

Hepburn creates two and three dimensional works, installations, prints and small edition multiples.

Image: supplied

She uses botanical fibres in a sustainable arts practice, working with available plant materials, recycled materials and low-impact processes.

She works to learn more about local plants, fibres and her environment to ensure her practice remains sustainable and culturally respectful.