Tackling the tunnel and beyond

PHOTO: WENDY CRAWFORD

Members of the Caversham Harrier and Athletics Club summer walking group gather at the Chain Hills Tunnel entrance. A historic tunnel and sweeping vistas featured in a recent outing for the local walking group.

About 20 members of the Caversham Harrier and Athletic Club summer walking group journeyed from the Wingatui Railway Station through the recently opened Chain Hills Tunnel.

The party then ascended Friends Hill Rd to enjoy panoramic views over the Taieri Plain before relaxing after the exertion with afternoon tea at the Grange Cafe. The next event in the series of summer walks organised by Keiran Columb will be held on Saturday, January 31.