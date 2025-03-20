Taking on the world

Khirad Ahmed hosts Global Kids on OAR FM. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

OAR FM’s youngest broadcaster invites listeners to explore the world with her, through stories, adventures ... and smiles.

On Global Kids, Khirad Ahmed shares her unique perspective as a 9-year-old with a rich multicultural background, having travelled to more than 15 countries and lived in Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Oman and now New Zealand.

Global Kids is one of the station’s Youth Zone programmes and podcasts, where young Dunedin people create their own content, gain technical skills and share their interests with the community.

For the first episode, Khirad was joined by her mother, Anam, for a conversation full of laughter and learning. They took listeners on an exciting journey to Turkey, exploring the wonders of Istanbul, the Blue Mosque and the Grand Bazaar.

It was then the turn of Khirad’s "Baba", or father, who shared memories of Saudi Arabia and discussed why stepping out of your comfort zone can lead to the best experiences.

Next up was Khirad’s friend Emaan who, like her, has roots in Pakistan but lives in New Zealand. They chatted about their experiences in both countries, comparing food, culture and family life. They also discussed life at George Street Normal School and shared their excitement for Ramadan.

Tune in to find out where in the world Khirad will visit next.

Global Kids airs every second Friday at 4.30pm on 105.4FM and 1575AM. Podcasts are available from oar.org.nz and other major platforms.

A full schedule of OAR FM programmes can be found at www.oar.org.nz

By Jeff Harford