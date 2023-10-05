Tamil community show blasts off

Nirmala Velamoor, host of revived OAR FM Tamil show Vanakkam Tamizha, holds a model of an ISRO Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV). PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Dunedin woman Nirmala Velamoor has brought some stellar skills to bear on relaunching a programme and podcast for the local Tamil community.

Before retiring and relocating to New Zealand to join family, Mrs Velamoor worked for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) as part of the health team responsible for minimising the exposure of workers to risks.

Now a member of the Dunedin Tamil Society’s executive committee, she volunteered for the mission to revive OAR FM programme Vanakkam Tamizha, which had been off air for a year.

Mrs Velamoor took on the training to become self-sufficient in OAR’s broadcast studio, returning the show to the airwaves last month.

The programme celebrates the richness of Tamil language and culture.

Listeners can now tune in weekly for Tamil community bulletins, current affairs, interviews, music and stories.

Moving to Dunedin from another part of the world was not easy, she said.

"But I think I have grown to be a more patient person while living here.

"I love the quality of life, especially how people take the time to have dinner together."

Vanakkam Tamizha airs on Tuesdays at 7pm.

By Jeff Harford

Community Liaison, OAR FM