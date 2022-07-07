Temporary two-way traffic

Green Island’s Main South Rd will return to two-way traffic, at least for a few weeks.

A Dunedin City Council spokesman said pipe renewal work between Jenkins St and Church St was anticipated to be completed by 5pm tomorrow.

This would mean Main South Rd could temporarily reopen to two-way traffic for a few weeks.

The Church St and Shand St intersection would remain closed during this time as new kerbing and channels were being installed.

A full road closure at the intersection of Main South Rd and Church St would be required for the construction of a new roundabout from August 1 through early October.

The council looked extensively at options to keep Main South Rd open during this period.

But a full closure was unavoidable in order to provide safe and adequate space for construction crews, the spokesman said.