Tertiary open days this week

From architecture to art, engineering to exercise, horticulture to health and much more, Dunedin Tertiary Open Days will shine a light on a wide range of exciting futures for prospective students.

The open days, to be held this Sunday, from 10am-2pm, and Monday, from 9am-4pm, offer students and whānau the chance to explore Otago Polytechnic and the University of Otago and discover what student life is like.

Visitors will also be able to take part in expo events and subject presentations, demonstrations and activities, as well as visiting the accommodation facilities.