Time-efficient golf on offer

Belleknowes Golf Club members Phyll Esplin and Warren Jowett are encouraging people to join the club. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

With a brand-new clubhouse and a refreshed course, the Belleknowes Golf Club is hoping to attract new members by offering a more flexible and time-efficient golfing option.

Belleknowes Golf Club member Phyll Esplin said now it had completed the rebuild of its clubhouse, replacing the former building destroyed by fire in 2021, the club was looking to expand and encourage new members to join.

Recognising the changing nature of modern life, it was introducing a nine-hole game on Saturdays at 10am.

"A nine-hole game would suit all those people who are working."

The game was more convenient as it took only about two hours to complete, she said.

There was growing popularity of nine-hole golf, especially among those who found an 18-hole game too time-consuming.

For older players, another benefit of the shorter game was they could consider not using golf carts, and instead enjoy a walk on the course.

"You know, the energy that you expend from walking keeps you warm."

Club member Warren Jowett said the club was doing away with tradition by welcoming both male and female members to its nine-hole game.

He said some clubs only offered the nine-hole game for women, but the idea that only women would play nine-hole golf was no longer true.

Even golfer Bob Charles had previously mentioned in magazine articles how nine-hole golf had a future.

"Because people, you know, are getting time poor," Mr Jowett said.

simon.henderson@thestar.co.nz