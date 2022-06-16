Timely return of Octacan appeal

Presbyterian Support Otago team leader Jollene Warrington says soaring food costs mean canned goods are needed even more. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

Octacan is back and needed more than ever.

This year the annual food collection run by Presbyterian Support Otago has a goal to re-stock the Family Works Foodbank with 14,000 cans, and collect $6000 in donations.

Family Works director Carmen Batchelor said demand for the foodbank had doubled over the last 9 months.

"We are working with an increasing number of people facing financial hardship, and many of them are grappling with the ongoing impacts of Covid-19."

Octacan was being held on the eve of the rising of Matariki and was a time to gather and secure food for those in the community who were facing hardship.

"Our team understands everyone has a unique story, and they provide wrap-around help tailored to each individual or family by providing food parcels, and if needed, social work support, financial mentoring, support to find emergency housing, and winter clothing."

People could contribute by bringing cans or gold coins to the lower Octagon, and supporters could start gathering cans at their home, work or school, she said.

Presbyterian Support Otago team leader Jollene Warrington said items needed included cans of spaghetti, meat, fish, soup, pasta sauce, tomatoes, baked beans, fruit and vegetables.

"Our foodbank is distributing up to 110 food parcels each week to individuals and families in need in Dunedin."

Up to 40% of the people getting in touch with the foodbank were new clients, she said.

The foodbank is Dunedin’s busiest and provides a critical service for the local community.

Covid-19 had impacted the way people supported the foodbank and during the past year there had been a significant decrease in foodbank donations from the general public.

Cash donations were also appreciated, or people could visit octacan.org.nz to give.

- Octacan will take place on Thursday, June 23 from 7.30am until 2pm in the lower Octagon.

