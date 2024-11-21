Toilets, tributes and a layby restoration

Roading concerns and relief for summertime visitors to Purakaunui got the ball rolling at last week’s West Harbour Community Board.

During the public forum which started the meeting, held last Wednesday evening at Port Chalmers Town Hall, local resident Chris Reid had questions about the future of a vehicle layby at the Port Chalmers end of SH88.

During the NZ Transport Agency/Waka Kotahi project to build the cycleway-walkway to Port Chalmers, the site had been used to store dirt and materials, and Mr Reid was keen to see it reinstated.

West Harbour Community Board chairwoman Angela McErlane said, in response to an earlier email from Mr Reid, she had spoken to the Waka Kotahi project leader Jason Forbes about the site.

Ms McErlane said, as part of the project requirements, Waka Kotahi had taken photographs of the site before the work began and would reinstate it as it was before.

"At present, they are waiting for the grass to re-grow," she said.

Mr Reid said he believed the layby had previously had a gravel surface and Ms McErlane undertook to speak to Mr Forbes about this as an option.

Purakaunui toilet

The West Harbour Community Board then heard from Purakaunui Amenities Society president Justine Dallimore, about an application for $750 to cover the cost of a portable toilet at Mouat’s Bay Reserve at Purakaunui over the summer.

As there were no permanent public toilets at Purakaunui, which attracted many visitors in the summer, the society had paid for a portable toilet out of its own funds for the past two summers.

"Without a portable toilet, visitors would have to drive over the hill to Long Beach to take their children to the toilet, or walk for half an hour," Ms Dallimore said.

Clearly, a toilet was needed, but while waiting on Dunedin City Council to build one, which was scheduled for 2028-29, a temporary solution was needed.

"So this year, we are hoping that the West Harbour Community Board will help fund a toilet, so we can put our money into other things," Ms Dallimore said.

This sparked a discussion, which included a suggestion to apply for Lion Foundation funding.

The board voted to fund the $750 for a portable toilet, if Lions funding was not available.

General business

Moving on to general business and the Governance Support Officer’s Report, the board discussed several issues of local importance, including the community water supply.

Board member Duncan Eddy asked if it would be possible to get more information on the eventual fate of the reservoir supply in Port Chalmers.

The board was pleased to hear that the 3 Waters team was happy to attend a meeting and talk about plans for a pipeline.

Board updates included the news that Ravensdowne would gradually end processing from the end of the year, a successful Keep Dunedin Beautiful cleanup week, the future of planned Kainga Ora houses in Port Chalmers, damage done to the Purakaunui salt marsh by dirt bikes, water flowing down Blueskin Rd, Aramoana flooding damage to houses and trees, and the effectiveness of social media during the rain event.

At the conclusion of the meeting, tribute was paid to departing GSO Clare Sullivan for her sterling work and support for the board over many years.

