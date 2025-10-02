Tomes, titles wanted

Volunteer book sorters are ready to handle a major influx of books from the Regent Book Collection Day, coming up on Sunday, October 12. PHOTO: STAR FILES

Book sorting volunteers are preparing to pitch in and deal with an influx of thousands of tomes during the Regent Book Collection Day, coming up on October 12.

On the day, Dunedin people are invited to meet the cheerful crew of volunteers at the book sale van to donate titles or bric-a-brac for the Regent Theatre 24-Hour Book Sale, which will be held on March 13-14, 2026, at the More FM Arena, Edgar Centre.

Book sale co-ordinator Kath Wallace said preparing for the giant book sale was a major, year-round effort — apart from the depths of midwinter — for a dedicated team of about 40 volunteer sorters.

The sale generally included about 70,000 books and a large collection of bric-a-brac — all of which were donated by the public.

"We rely on the public for their support, both through donating books and other items for the sale and then to come out to the Edgar Centre and buy lots of books," Mrs Wallace said.

"It’s a great project that benefits both the theatre and the community."

Proceeds from the Regent Theatre 24-Hour Book Sale go towards major purchases at the theatre.

Schedule:

The van will be at the following locations on October 12:

• 9am — Countdown, Andersons Bay Rd.

• 10am — Richardson St, St Clair.

• 11am — Main Rd, Green Island.

• Noon — Countdown, Mornington.

• 1pm —Taieri Rd, opposite Wakari Hospital entrance.

• 2pm — Fresh Choice, Roslyn.

• 2.30pm — Port Chalmers Motors.

• 3pm — Valley Project rooms, by North East Valley Normal School.

