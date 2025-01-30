Town belt work hoped to continue

Town Belt Kaitiaki senior education co-ordinator Dr Maureen Howard and student leadership team co-chair Simon Macknight sit in a favourite spot in the town belt. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

Taking care of the Dunedin Town Belt has been a vital part of life for Town Belt Kaitiaki student leadership team co-chair Simon Macknight, 18, who has been part of the programme since it began.

Simon completed year 13 at Logan Park High School and celebrated seven years with the programme last year, which was also his second year as co-chair.

He plans to attend Victoria University of Wellington, where he will study law and history.

Town Belt Kaitiaki (TBK) senior education co-ordinator Dr Maureen Howard said "no student has been a student leader in Town Belt Kaitiaki for as long as Simon".

"He has done an outstanding job and been fabulous to work with," she said.

Simon said the funding problems forcing TBK into hibernation had come as a disappointing surprise to many of the students involved in the programme, who had worked hard in the town belt and wanted to continue.

He had spoken about the situation with some in the student leadership team, and a wider meeting of the team was planned for Tuesday next week to discuss options.

"There are hopes that the student leadership team members will be able to continue working on environmental projects in their schools and communities, while also supporting each other — even if it isn’t as part of Town Belt Kaitiaki."

Simon said being part of the TBK programme had helped him to develop not only invaluable practical conservation skills, but also leadership skills and knowledge of running an organisation.

"One of the responsibilities of the student leadership group has always been to plan the future direction of TBK for the next year and longer term."

Being part of the student leadership team had also given members confidence, as they felt empowered to express their opinions knowing that they would be heard and listened to, he said.

In 2024, working alongside fellow co-chair Ridima Jain, of Otago Girls’ High School, and the student leadership group, Simon helped plan TBK monthly meetings and activities, which included tree plantings, bird surveys, trapping projects, community stalls, Otago Access Radio podcasts and a photo competition.

"We have always been a hard-working group, and I think we have made a real difference to the town belt."

