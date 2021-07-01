Track gets backing

Showing a model of the proposed track for the Portobello Domain are Portobello School pupils (from left) Jhia Smith (10), Caiden Webster (10) and Ieuan Thomas (10). PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

A proposed pump track for the Portobello Domain is a step closer, thanks to the Otago Peninsula Community Board.

A pump track is circuit of undulating bermed corners that can be used by riders on bicycles, skateboards and scooters.

At a meeting of the board last week, Portobello School pupils Jhia Smith, Caiden Webster and Ieuan Thomas made a pitch to explain why they thought the track would be beneficial for the community.

Caiden said a pump track would be a great addition to the domain and would enable people to meet and make new friends.

‘‘It would allow skaters like me to have somewhere to go out and skate.’’

Ieuan said the track would increase the popularity of Portobello and encourage people to visit the domain.

‘‘It would also increase the amount of kids and adults getting out of their houses and going to get fresh air and exercise.’’

Jhia said it was an opportunity for friends and family to enjoy the outdoors.

The community board members have agreed to write a letter of support for the project.

The board will also give $838.40, which is the last remaining amount from this year’s project funds.

Chairman Paul Pope said he thought it was a fantastic project and he wished them the best of luck with fundraising.

The project has the approval of the Dunedin City Council.

Council planning and partnerships manager John Brenkley said there was a general agreement within the parks and recreation section that the proposed location of the track would not interfere with the use of facilities in the reserve.

The project is being developed by Portobello Inc.

Chairwoman Stacey Kokaua-Balfour said it was anticipated to cost about $250,000.

So far they had raised about $4000 and a pub quiz, at the Portobello Pub last Thursday and raised a further $4000.

Their next fundraiser will be the 2021 Dunedin cyclocross series race 3 taking place at the Portobello Domain on Sunday, July 18.

Proceeds from this event will go to Portobello Inc, Ms Kokaua-Balfour said.

The group would also be approaching trusts and grant organisations for funding and members of the public could visit portobello.org.nz to give.