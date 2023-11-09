Transport, safety discussed

Bus stops, public transport, traffic and pedestrian safety were all top of mind for the Otago Peninsula Community Board at its meeting in Portobello last week.

At its public forum, the board heard from Portobello resident Christine Whitehead, who highlighted the personal impact of the "turn-around" and rest site for buses in Portobello Rd, close to her home, not also being designated as an official bus stop.

As a frequent user of the "amazing" bus service, she asked if it might be possible to gain dispensation to get on and off the bus at that site, rather than having to walk hundreds of metres carrying groceries, or in the dark at night.

"Ideally, the town-to-Portobello route would finish at that turn-around, which would help other local residents as well," Mrs Whitehead said.

Her request was heard by Otago Regional Council public transport Dunedin team leader Julian Phillips, on hand to talk about public transport issues in the Otago Peninsula.

Mr Phillips said while it was not possible to make the turn-around into an official bus stop, due to the lack of safety infrastructure at the site, he was sympathetic to her plight.

"With a lack of a kerb, and no footpath at that point on such a busy road, it can’t be a bus stop," he said.

However, he had spoken to the bus company and asked them to make an exception for Mrs Whitehead to get on and off the bus at the turn-around.

Mrs Whitehead expressed her deep gratitude for his support.

Other public transport issues discussed during the meeting included the bus turn-around area at Tomahawk, which was popular with "hoons" and was causing issues for the local community.

Roading and pedestrian safety issues remained topics of interest for the board, including concerns about the safety of Broad Bay School children having to walk alongside the narrow, busy Greig St, in Broad Bay.

Board members expressed their concern about safety on the street, with chairman Paul Pope saying it was a case of one aspect of the recent peninsula road upgrades which had not quite been successful.

"It falls in with some of the issues fitting some of the [roading] design into the landscape," he said.

The impact on traffic visibility caused by a group of cabbage trees in Portobello Rd was also discussed, with board member Lox Kellas advocating passionately for their removal.

Dunedin City Council staff representative group manager transport Jeanine Benson reiterated that any such work would have to take place in the next financial year.

Other topics for discussion included the council’s ongoing work on the 30-year Future Development Strategy and opportunities for community input, the recent Keep Dunedin Beautiful awards, signage at Te Umukuri/Wellers Rock, work on a recycling hub at Hooper’s Inlet, and the success of the recent Broad Bay celebrations and gala day.

