Trust gives grant to improve night shelter

Better provisions for Dunedin’s homeless community was a highlight of the Otago Community Trust’s final funding round for 2023.

The trust approved over $1.3 million in grants to support a wide range of community projects, including a $100,000 grant to the Dunedin Night Shelter Trust to support renovations to increase existing bed capacity and enhance accessibility.

The Dunedin Night Shelter Trust outgoing chairwoman Clare Curran said in response to challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, the shelter conducted a strategic review last year, pinpointing key areas requiring attention.

"One of the primary concerns highlighted was the inadequacy of the current dining, lounge, and kitchen spaces and the lack of a downstairs bedroom and accessible bathroom has been a long-standing issue." Ms Curran said.

"Thanks to the $100,000 grant from Otago Community Trust, we now have a solid foundation to drive our fundraising campaign focused on "Building a Better Shelter" forward and ensure that the night shelter continues to operate and grow as a community asset for those in need."

Other large grants included:

- $180,000 to the Alexandra Elim Church Trust to support its multi-purpose community space development.

- Lawrence Bike Club which was approved a $25,000 grant to assist with the cost of developing a mountainbike trail in the Wetherstons Creek Reserve area.

- Youth Search and Rescue New Zealand Trust was approved a $16,500 grant to assist with the cost of setting up a youth search and rescue programme in Dunedin.

- A $30,000 grant was approved to Maniototo Ice Rink to upgrade the rink’s refrigeration plant.

- A $454,631 grant to Barnardos New Zealand under its Tamariki and Rangatahi Impact Fund to support the wellbeing strategy of Milton Primary School.

In total, Otago Community Trust approved $1,305,775 to 67 organisations in December. This included funding of $107,994 to 19 organisations for capability-based initiatives in areas of governance, management, strategic plan development and health and safety.

The trust’s capability funding is aimed at strengthening the systems of service delivery for not-for-profit organisations across Otago.