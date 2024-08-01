Use of welcoming sign urged

Positive message . . . Dunedin Hospital Te Ara Hauora Maori Health Unit kaiawhina tumuaki Wendi Raumati says displaying a ‘‘Breastfeeding Welcome’’ sign is a good way to show support. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

In keeping with the World Breastfeeding Week theme of ‘‘Closing the gap: Breastfeeding support for all’’ local health advocates are urging organisations and businesses to lend their support.

A simple way to show your support is by displaying the ‘‘Breastfeeding Welcome’’ sign.

At times women, can be reluctant to breastfeed in public because they are worried about negative responses from those around them, including being asked to cover-up or leave an area.

By displaying the sign, businesses, offices and other public places can show they support breastfeeding mothers and helping them to feel more comfortable to feed in public.

The sticker also indicates to other people using the space that breastfeeding is supported in the area.

Dunedin Hospital Te Ara Hauora Maori Health Unit kaiawhina tumuaki Wendi Raumati said the Whanau Room on the hospital’s ground floor was a safe space for breastfeeding mothers.

Placing Breastfeeding Welcome signs on the door and in the space had helped mothers to relax and feel comfortable to breastfeed.

‘‘Before we had the signs, some mothers would feel embarrassed and that they needed to apologise for breastfeeding,’’ Ms Raumati said.

‘‘As a team, Te Ara Hauora are passionate advocates for breastfeeding, so we go out of our way to reassure mothers that it is a safe space for them.

‘‘Having the sign adds an extra layer of assurance.’’