Volley Fest ideal for all skills

Volleyball Otago volunteer Cheyenne Flockton (left) and her sister, operations manager Zoe Flockton, are looking forward to welcoming people to Otago Volley Fest in Wānaka. Photo: Sam Henderson

A sun-soaked event will allow people to enjoy sports during the upcoming holiday break.

Volleyball Otago is running Volley Fest, a one-day grass volleyball tournament to take place in Wānaka after Christmas.

Operations manager Zoe Flockton said because many people headed to Central Otago and Queenstown Lakes District for the summer break, it was an opportunity to create a community event as well as support volleyball players in the area.

The gathering will combine fitness, friendly competition and family bonding. Participants can register in one of four grades including open 18-plus, secondary school (years 9-13), primary/intermediate school, or as a family group, which requires at least two members under the age of 18.

"It is going to be a great event to get the family out to."

Teams may include up to six players, with four on the court during games.

While it was a competition, the focus was on fostering a vibrant, festive atmosphere where participants and spectators could enjoy the holiday season together. The aim was to create diverse opportunities for everyone to be able to get involved with volleyball, she said.

"[It’s] removing some of those barriers that might previously [have been] present for some.

"So [it’s] easily accessible regardless of ability and skill level."

Spot prizes will be awarded throughout the day thanks to a range of sponsors.

People are encouraged to register their team in advance. Visit volleyballotago.nz or email operations@volleyballotago.nz to register.

Otago Volley Fest

December 27

9am to 3pm

Pembroke Park

Wānaka

