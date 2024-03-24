Weather to be focus of Wild Dunedin festival

Guests gather at the launch of Wild Dunedin — New Zealand Festival of Nature, hosted by Gallaway Cook Allan. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

From crafty bees to froggy facts, this year’s Wild Dunedin — New Zealand’s Festival of Nature promises to provide an activity to suit everybody.

The launch of the programme last week highlighted more than 140 events that will take place during the 10 days of the festival.

Festival director Jeannie Hayden said this year’s programme was bigger and better than ever. It will run during the April school holidays with the theme of huarere, weather.

"Wild Dunedin has deep roots in Dunedin, renowned as the wildlife capital of Aotearoa," she said.

"We work with local community groups, businesses, conservationists and nature enthusiasts to showcase the city’s magnificent wildlife and wild places.

"When we began this festival in 2016, we had no idea it would grow to this scale.

"We love the energy it brings to the city and the support it provides to our local tourism operators."

Mrs Hayden said this would be her final year as director.

Trustee and festival co-founder Kerry Buchan expressed gratitude to Mrs Hayden, as well as co-ordinator Suzanne Middleton who is also stepping down, saying both women would be greatly missed.

"We will continue their legacy and cannot wait to welcome them back as guests for our 10th year in 2025."

This year, the festival awarded its annual Wild Hero award to the team from Dunedin Wildlife Hospital.

Mrs Hayden said it was honoured to present manager Jordana Whyte and her "amazing team" at the wildlife hospital with the award.

"The work they do, especially with the critically endangered hoiho, is vital to New Zealand.

"They work extremely hard, and on very little funding, so we hope this award can highlight the gratitude we have for them."

The Dunedin Wildlife Hospital cares for some of the world’s rarest and most endangered species.