Wellbeing podcast from award-winner

Lee Tan (left) and Sonya O’Neill host Well and Being — How Are You Really? on OAR FM. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

An award-winning Dunedin businesswomen is co-hosting a podcast and radio show that offers an insightful journey into the art of living well.

Lee Tan’s Well + Being business was named best urban wellness centre at the recent Spa & Wellness Awards (Asia Pacific), held in Australia.

Ms Tan was also runner-up wellness warrior of the year.

OAR FM podcast Well and Being — How Are You Really? features lively conversations on how to be at your best.

Together with Sonya O’Neill, a registered nurse working in personal development with athletes, Ms Tan chats with high-performing individuals and subject matter experts about how they navigate challenges from every angle — physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually.

Ms Tan said she and Ms O’Neill were mental health coaches with a passion for lifting others up, taking a holistic approach to wellbeing.

‘‘Expect a mix of deep dives, quick insights, and plenty of laughs as we explore how to bounce back and thrive.’’

Podcast guests to date have included Olympic athlete Erika Fairweather, Dunedin Hospital oncologist Professor Chris Jackson, and women’s health authority Dr Deborah Brunt.

Well and Being — How Are You Really? airs on 105.4FM and 1575AM on Tuesdays at 10am.

Podcasts are available from oar.org.nz and other major platforms.

A full schedule of OAR FM programmes can be found at www.oar.org.nz.

- Jeff Harford