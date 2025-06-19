Wellbeing through writing promoted

Working to help others are WellSouth health improvement practitioners Rohana Weaver (left) and Sarah Redfearn. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A workshop has been helping people experiencing challenging emotions by encouraging them to put pen to paper.

Writing for Wellness is a collaboration between WellSouth and South Dunedin City of Literature "Poet Lorikeet" Jenny Powell.

WellSouth health improvement practitioner Sarah Redfearn said her role included offering health initiatives that support wellbeing, such as gym sessions or runs.

The workshop was an opportunity to focus on emotional rather than physical wellbeing.

"I think writing is a very natural way to look after your own mental health."

Participants are told the goal is not perfect prose.

"It is just about the process of using words to help us really, it is about the journey of it".

Writing has endured for centuries for good reason.

"You can look 400 years ago and see what Shakespeare wrote and relate to that, because humans have a shared understanding about emotion and feelings."

Mrs Redfearn invited colleague and fellow health improvement practitioner Rohana Weaver to join the project because they had previously run workshops together.

Ms Weaver said her background in the arts and occupational therapy had given her a passion for creativity’s role in wellbeing.

The pair drew on evidence showing how creativity and group engagement can boost wellbeing.

Poet Jenny Powell said the project was a true collaboration, building on each other’s ideas.

"I’m picking elements of writing that are appropriate for the topics for a slightly different group than I normally work with."

She had previously trained in educational psychology and was interested in the health-giving side of writing.

Working alongside the WellSouth practitioners was a chance to gain up-to-date insights.

"For me it is making sure what I am doing is research-based in terms of effectiveness."

Workshop participant Jacqui Cane said Mrs Redfearn invited her to come along after helping her tackle sleep problems, weight-loss goals and grief following her father-in-law’s death last year.

"So that was the catalyst for lots of these things."

She said she enjoyed learning new things so she decided to try the writing workshops, which had been very interesting.

One technique involved writing "everything in your head" straight on to paper.

"You don’t monitor it, you don’t judge it, you just write down everything.

"And then you discard that piece of paper in the hope that perhaps by getting it out of your head, in a way it clears your mind to sleep better before you go to bed."

Another idea presented by Ms Powell was writing a positive poem before bed.

"Again, helping to almost download those things in your head and allow you just to sleep better."

Writing for Wellness

Thursdays, June 19, June 26 and July 3.

5pm to 6.30pm

Dunedin City Library

Dunningham Suite, 4th floor.

Free group to explore writing skills for self-care.

Just turn up or for details phone or text 022 017-3977.

