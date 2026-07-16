Winter Appeal launched

The Salvation Army has launched its 2026 Winter Appeal, calling on New Zealanders to stand together as a growing number of families and children face homelessness across the country.

This year’s theme "Hope for Homeless Families" comes as new research reveals more than 33,000 children are living in severe housing deprivation — including in cars, garages, overcrowded homes and other unsafe conditions.

Overall, more than 112,000 people in Aotearoa New Zealand are now experiencing severe housing deprivation, the highest levels recorded.

In a statement, Wellington-based Salvation Army Corps officer Captain Andrew Wilson said "too many families and children are facing the heartbreak of homelessness".

"With the rising cost of living, we’re seeing more people pushed to the brink; forced to choose between putting food on the table or keeping a roof over their heads."

For many tamariki, homelessness is hidden. Research shows these children are more likely to experience poor health, miss school, and fall through the cracks of the system.

Funds raised through the Winter Appeal will support essential, community-based services, including emergency housing, food support, budgeting advice and ongoing wraparound care to help families regain stability.

Donations can be made via the Salvation Army Dunedin headquarters, or online at salvationarmy.org.nz — Allied Media