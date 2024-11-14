Wiri Donna starts tour in Dunedin

Wiri Donna performs at a previous gig in Dunedin, at the Crown Hotel. Photo: Fraser Thompson/dunedinsound.com

Wellington-based musician Wiri Donna (Biana Bailey) will begin her New Zealand tour with a Dunedin show this Saturday night at Yours, in Moray Pl.

The tour celebrates the release of Wiri Donna’s sophomore EP In My Chambers, a collection of rock tunes inspired by feminine rage and brought to life with powerful vocals, heavy guitar, and grungy bass, and produced by James Goldsmith.

Wiri Donna is heading out on the road with her full band to feature the fuller sound, as she turns up the rock music dial.

While writing the EP, the artist was balancing her own music-making with continuing to build her career in the music industry, producing events and working on festivals.

Wiri Donna’s debut EP , Being Alone (2022), proved very popular and was nominated for the Taite Music Prize’s Best Independent Debut’’.