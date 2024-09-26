Woodwind, guitar play starring roles

Other Lands

Dunedin Symphony Orchestra

King’s & Queen’s Performing Arts Centre

Saturday, September 21

Superb performances of a globe-crossing repertoire delighted large audiences for the Dunedin Symphony Orchestra’s popular matinee series concerts at the weekend.

The orchestra’s woodwind section played a prominent role in several of the concert’s works, showcasing their impressive skills with verve and commitment, under the inspiring baton of conductor Ingrid Martin.

Saturday’s concert opened with a beautiful performance of Ravel’s elegant, stately Le Tombeau de Couperin, featuring lovely melodies from the oboe and woodwinds.

Then, the DSO was joined on stage by Australian guitarist Karin Schaupp for the main event — Rodrigo’s much-loved Concierto de Aranjuez.

Schaupp’s performance brought the emotion of the piece to the fore, while showcasing its thrilling virtuosity, with sensitive support from the orchestra — and plenty of colour from the woodwinds.

After thunderous applause, the audience was delighted when Schaupp returned for a stunning encore, playing Francisco Tarregar’s rippling Recuerdos de la Alhambra.

The concert’s second half opened with just eight woodwind players, in an outstanding performance of Ruth Gipps’ evocative Seascape for double wind quintet — one could almost hear the waves crashing on the shore.

The DSO’s string section had its chance to shine in Betty Beath’s Adagio for Strings: Lament for Kosovo and Lament for Victims of War, which began peacefully before swelling to a climax and ending on a note of hope.

The concert’s final work was a jaunty performance of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 1, filled with joy and youthful energy from players and conductor.

A satisfying end to a wonderful evening of music.