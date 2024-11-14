Wordlessly exploring the rituals of sex

George Fenn. Photo: ODT Files

A wordless, interactive comedy, exploring the little rituals around sex, Sexy Ghost Boy, comes to Dunedin’s New Athenaeum Theatre next week.

Comedian George Fenn will bring two nights of spooky hilarity to town next Thursday and Friday, November 21-22.

In a press release, Fenn said the aim was to explore consent without using words.

Thematically, the show celebrated the micro-neurosis and rituals people used to frame and surround sex.

The result was a show which was ‘‘satirical in its burlesque and invigorating through its clown’’, Fenn said.

The performer’s approach to audience participation and interaction is gentle, with audience members equipped with a ‘‘go away’’ signal — making a cross with their fingers.

Sexy Ghost Boy is strictly R18. The show contains nudity up to underwear.

Tickets are available via trybooking

— APL