Workshop aims to strengthen governance

A free workshop, aiming to strengthen governance of not-for-profit organisations, is taking place on August 12 at the Edgar Centre.

The event, organised by the Pakistan Association of Otago and Community Governance Aotearoa, will explore good governance principals and discuss changes required under the new Incorporated Societies Act 2022.

Pakistan Association of Otago chairman Dr Junaid Qureshi said a panel discussion would address topics including challenges for ethnic communities, diversity and inclusion, funding, cyber security and data privacy. The panelists include Community Governance Aotearoa chief executive Rose Hiha-Agnew, Ministry for Ethnic Communities deputy chief executive Arthur Chin, Pakistan Association of Otago executive board member Abdul Saboor, Aurora Energy digital transformation general manager Tracey Saunders, Dunedin City Council community development team leader Dr Mai Tamimi and Pakistan Association of Otago president Umair Zia.

Dr Qureshi said the workshop was open to all people passionate about good governance and building stronger communities.

RSVP by emailing pa.otagonz@gmail.com