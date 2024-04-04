Youth funding opportunities shared in podcast

Hosts of the OCT Rangatahi-Led Fund Podcast on OAR FM are (from left) Izzy Miscisco, Zoe McElrea, Adeleah Nukanuka and Arina Aizal. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A new podcast and radio show is promoting opportunities for young people to gain funding support for youth-led projects.

Otago Community Trust has earmarked funding to support projects, programmes and services that empower and uplift young people.

The intent is to provide support to groups and activities that seek to raise resilience and increase capacity among young people aged 24 and under, having particular regard to the adverse effects of disadvantage, discrimination and exclusion.

One of the funds is rangatahi-led, meaning all aspects of its management are decided by groups of young people across Otago, recruited and supported by the trust.

They decide on the application process and criteria and make recommendations as to which projects will be funded.

The Dunedin group is using podcasts and radio as a means of encouraging applications and explaining the process.

The weekly show also provides a platform for group members to discuss their own interests in community development and the ways they demonstrate leadership through their own actions.

OCT Rangatahi-Led Fund Podcast airs on 105.4FM and 1575AM on Thursdays at 6pm.

Podcasts are available from oar.org.nz and all major podcast platforms.

A full schedule of OAR FM programmes can be found at www.oar.org.nz

By Jeff Harford

Community Liaison, OAR FM