Youth project fund opens

Members of the new Otago Community Trust rangatahi-led fund panel (from left) Zoe McElrea (18), Meischala Pinn (15) and Arina Aizal (23) are looking forward to helping fund innovative concepts for young people in the scheme’s first funding round. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

Dunedin youth are being put in the driver’s seat thanks to the Otago Community Trust’s new rangatahi-led fund.

The fund, which offers grants of up to $5000 for rangatahi-led projects, is now open to applications.

At the helm of the fund is a group of seven Dunedin rangatahi (young people), who will lead the funding decisions with the support of Otago Community Trust staff Liz Harburg and Jo Taylor.

Group members Adeleah Nukanuka (17), Meischarla Pinn and Arina Aizal are excited to be a part of the project.

"As a Pasifika student, it is heart-warming to be a part of a change that will give more opportunities for our Pasifika culture to be showcased," Adeleah said.

"It is uplifting to me to know that there are other people who are wanting to give not only Pasifika peoples an opportunity, but also other people of different cultures and identification," shesaid.

Meischarla said the rangatahi-led fund "gives opportunities for younger people to put together fun and creative ideas and is also a learning experience for us all".

Arina said it was great the fund panel brought together rangatahi of a range of skills and ages, as well as a diversity of cultures.

"That diversity is what we want the fund to help celebrate in the community, as well as new and innovative ideas for bringing the community together," she said.

Otago Community Trust chairman Andy Kilsby said it was important to trustees that rangatahi took the lead on the fund.

"Rangatahi know what works for other rangatahi, they are capable and wise and so we are confident to put our trust in them," Mr Kilsby said.

The fund is open to 14-24 year olds living within the Dunedin City Council boundaries who have an idea or project that will help rangatahi connect and promote diversity.

"We want to fund projects that are new and creative ideas,"Adeleah said.

"It is OK if you don’t know all of the details on how your idea will work, we still want to hear from you and we might be able to help you with your application."

"We definitely don’t want people to be afraid of applying — we are all young, and all learning," she said.

Rangatahi wishing to apply to the fund can apply online at oct.org.nz or contact the group via email rangatahi@oct.org.nz to ask any questions.

Applications are now open and will close on June 25.

The fund is part of a suite of new funds under the Otago Community Trust’s tamariki and tangatahi strategy, launched in March, last year.

Under the strategy, $10 million was ring-fenced to support projects and initiatives that align with the strategy, including up to $100,000 per annum for youth-led projects.

The fund will be available across all of Otago in 2023, with Waitaki and Dunedin being the first funds to launch and South Otago and Central Otago funds due to open soon.

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz