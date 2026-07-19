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Latest
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North Otago
July 19
Heritage train ‘cleared to run’ by NZTA after flood damage
Oamaru Steam and Rail’s heritage train was back up and running yesterday after a section of its line was closed due to flooding damage.
North Otago
July 18
Exhibition winners announced
Winners of the latest North Otago Art Society exhibition have been announced.
North Otago
July 18
Community praised
Waitaki’s mayor has praised the community’s response to the flooding.
North Otago
July 18
Parts not for taking
The Waitaki District Council is urging locals not to take "souvenirs" from the old Kakanui Bridge as deconstruction work begins.
SUBSCRIBER
North Otago
July 18
Fare zones proposed for new service
Oamaruvians travelling on a soon-to-be launched public bus service would pay $10 to go to Dunedin under a proposed zone-based fare system.
North Otago
July 17
No smoke without fire: air study points to heating
The early findings of an air quality monitoring project ‘‘strongly’’ suggest the main source of wintertime air pollution in Oamaru is chimney smoke.
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News
July 16
Flu fears for native species
Southern wildlife conservationists are ‘‘deeply concerned’’ about the arrival of H5N1 bird flu on New Zealand shores.
North Otago
July 15
Residents told to not seek out bridge ‘souvenirs’
The Waitaki District Council is urging locals not to take ‘‘souvenirs’’ from the old Kakanui Bridge as deconstruction work begins.
SUBSCRIBER
North Otago
July 13
Call to save water ignored: council
A conserve-water notice for Oamaru issued after flooding disrupted its supply has not resulted in any significant drop in usage, it has emerged.
SUBSCRIBER
North Otago
July 12
Use water only for ‘essential needs’: council
A conserve-water notice for Oamaru residents and businesses is likely to remain in place ‘‘well into the week’’ after flooding disrupted the town’s supply.
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