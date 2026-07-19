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Charley-Kai John
charley-kai.john@alliedmedia.co.nz

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North OtagoJuly 19

Heritage train ‘cleared to run’ by NZTA after flood damage

Oamaru Steam and Rail’s heritage train was back up and running yesterday after a section of its line was closed due to flooding damage.
Heritage train ‘cleared to run’ by NZTA after flood damage
Heritage train ‘cleared to run’ by NZTA after flood damage
North OtagoJuly 18

Exhibition winners announced

Winners of the latest North Otago Art Society exhibition have been announced.
Exhibition winners announced
Exhibition winners announced
North OtagoJuly 18

Community praised

Waitaki’s mayor has praised the community’s response to the flooding.
Community praised
Community praised
North OtagoJuly 18

Parts not for taking

The Waitaki District Council is urging locals not to take "souvenirs" from the old Kakanui Bridge as deconstruction work begins.
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North OtagoJuly 18

Fare zones proposed for new service

Oamaruvians travelling on a soon-to-be launched public bus service would pay $10 to go to Dunedin under a proposed zone-based fare system.
Fare zones proposed for new service
Fare zones proposed for new service
North OtagoJuly 17

No smoke without fire: air study points to heating

The early findings of an air quality monitoring project ‘‘strongly’’ suggest the main source of wintertime air pollution in Oamaru is chimney smoke.
No smoke without fire: air study points to heating
No smoke without fire: air study points to heating
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NewsJuly 16

Flu fears for native species

Southern wildlife conservationists are ‘‘deeply concerned’’ about the arrival of H5N1 bird flu on New Zealand shores.
Flu fears for native species
Flu fears for native species
North OtagoJuly 15

Residents told to not seek out bridge ‘souvenirs’

The Waitaki District Council is urging locals not to take ‘‘souvenirs’’ from the old Kakanui Bridge as deconstruction work begins.
Residents told to not seek out bridge ‘souvenirs’
Residents told to not seek out bridge ‘souvenirs’
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North OtagoJuly 13

Call to save water ignored: council

A conserve-water notice for Oamaru issued after flooding disrupted its supply has not resulted in any significant drop in usage, it has emerged.
Call to save water ignored: council
Call to save water ignored: council
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North OtagoJuly 12

Use water only for ‘essential needs’: council

A conserve-water notice for Oamaru residents and businesses is likely to remain in place ‘‘well into the week’’ after flooding disrupted the town’s supply.
Use water only for ‘essential needs’: council
Use water only for ‘essential needs’: council