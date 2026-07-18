Potter Andrew Killick, a judge for the North Otago Art Society's Winter Exhibition, with Anique Williams, the winner of the "bridges" theme at the exhibition with her watercolour and ink Nature Brings Balance. Photo: Penny Anderson

Winners of the latest North Otago Art Society exhibition have been announced.

The themes for this year’s Winter Exhibition were "bridges" and "human form".

In his speech, society vice-president Henk van Lier welcomed the "art lovers" who had gathered at the Customs House Gallery last week for the opening night of the exhibition.

The society’s team members had "worked tirelessly" to keep the gallery staffed through the week while its committees had done a "wonderful" job displaying the artwork.

Mr van Lier also thanked local businesses which had supported the exhibition.

The judges for the exhibition were jeweller Suzanne Mather, and potter Andrew Killick.

The winners of the exhibition were:

"Bridges" winners

1st — Anique Williams Nature Brings Balance

2nd — Anne Heeringa Over the Tracks

3rd — Penny Anderson Timeless Crossing

"Human form" winners

1st — Jane Scott Model of Contemplation

2nd — Innocenza Torrito Nude Drawing #1

3rd — Innocenza Torrito Nude Drawing #5