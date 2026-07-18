Waitaki District Mayor Mel Tavendale signs off on paperwork lifting the state of emergency declared in the district after flooding. Photo: WDC

Waitaki’s mayor has praised the community’s response to the flooding.

Mel Tavendale said contractors worked around the clock in "incredibly challenging conditions" to keep roads open.

Many council staff worked long hours "while also dealing with flooding and disruption at their own homes and supporting their own families".

"To Fire and Emergency New Zealand, local fire brigades, police, Hato Hone St John, Civil Defence volunteers, utility providers, partner agencies, local businesses and community groups who provided food, equipment and other support — thank you.

"This response showed what can be achieved when an entire community works together.

"We saw neighbours helping neighbours, businesses supporting one another and countless acts of kindness that reminded us what makes Waitaki such a special place."