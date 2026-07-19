Oamaru Steam and Rail’s heritage train runs passengers along Waterfront Rd to the Quarry Siding station yesterday. Flood debris from the clay cliffs is piled to the side. PHOTO: CHARLEY-KAI JOHN Oamaru Steam and Rail’s heritage train was back up and running yesterday after a section of its line was closed due to flooding damage. The society’s general manager, Harry Andrew, said it had been ‘‘cleared to run’’ yesterday by New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA). A section of Waterfront Rd has been reduced to a single lane and the rail line was closed after concerns were raised about the stability of the clay embankment and an increased slip risk near the road following heavy rains a fortnight ago. The Waitaki District Council (WDC) said the line was closed ‘‘as per NZTA, the rail safety regulator’s request’’, in an update last week. The council was working with geotechnical engineers, specialist contractors and the society to ‘‘assess the extent of the instability and identify options to remove the risk to road users and rail operations’’. Yesterday Mr Andrew said: ‘‘Public safety is always paramount to our operation.’’ The general manager was in regular contact with NZTA, updating its representative, and an inspection of the track was carried out on Friday by an independent KiwiRail representative. Along with inspections of the track after the floods, the track was inspected before any running day. Mat Avery, of GSI NZ, Oamaru Steam and Rail general manager Harry Andrew and Waitaki District Council recovery manager Elliot Ball assess the clay embankment at Waterfront Rd. PHOTO: SUPPLIED. Since an onsite meeting with the council last Wednesday, he was yet to receive any ‘‘firm feedback’’ other than being informed by email he could not run ‘‘until further notice’’, Mr Andrew said. ‘‘We are a volunteer operation and if we don’t run, after meeting all NZTA safety requirements, there is no income. ‘‘We do understand there is a Mayoral Fund but after looking into that possibility, we may not qualify for any financial support, or if any, a very small amount.’’ Mr Andrew stressed it was not ‘‘jeopardising’’ public safety by running the train and was happy to work in a spirit of ‘‘collaboration and consultation’’ with the council. He was ‘‘very appreciative’’ of the WDC getting a contractor to clear up remaining debris. ‘‘My preferred way forward is to work in consultation with them.’’ But his suggestions were not being taken on board, despite his 33 years of experience, he said. ‘‘The rail track and rail infrastructure is owned by Oamaru Steam and Rail not the WDC. ‘‘We operate ... under our licence from the NZTA.’’