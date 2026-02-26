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Ella Jenkins
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Latest
Central Otago
February 26
Teen golfer wins spot in NZ Open
A young Cromwell golfer is looking forward to opportunity to hit the greens alongside professionals he would watch win tournaments on television.
Central Otago
February 26
Dance prodigy steals Aust show
An Alexandra dancer came home with a collection of trophies for her efforts after podium finishes for all of her entries in an Australian competition held last month.
Central Otago
February 26
Cold start no dampener to show fun
Despite a less than summery 7°C start, the atmosphere made up for it as the Mt Benger A&P show returned with some new additions on Saturday.
Central Otago
February 26
Mine to the fore at candidate evening
The proposed mine in Bendigo was at the top of the audience’s minds when they came to meet candidates for the Vincent Ward by-election at the weekend.
Central Otago
February 19
National rally comes to Cromwell
The best of British was on full display in Cromwell last week, as 64 MG cars from around New Zealand made a stop in Central Otago.
Central Otago
February 19
Handbag collection begins
People of Central Otago are encouraged to collect items for New Zealand women in need as the Love Grace handbag appeal returns for a fifth year.
Central Otago
February 5
No plans to stop taking to the ice
Having competed in every Masters Games since the founding of the event in 1992, a Naseby curler has no plans to give up the sport while he’s still kicking.
Central Otago
February 5
Topics varied for board’s first meet
The Vincent Community Board started their year by hitting the road and holding their first meeting of 2026 in Omakau.
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Central Otago
January 30
Curling for more than 50 years
A Naseby curler who has competed in every Masters Games in Dunedin since they were first held in the city in 1992 says he has no plans to give up the sport while he is still "kicking".
Central Otago
January 29
Location ‘works really well’ for Southland car club event
It might seem a bit odd that a Southland car club holds its premier annual event in Central Otago, but organisers say it works well and they plan to keep doing it as long as they can.
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