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Ella Jenkins
ella.jenkins@alliedpress.co.nz

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Central OtagoFebruary 26

Teen golfer wins spot in NZ Open

A young Cromwell golfer is looking forward to opportunity to hit the greens alongside professionals he would watch win tournaments on television.
Teen golfer wins spot in NZ Open
Teen golfer wins spot in NZ Open
Central OtagoFebruary 26

Dance prodigy steals Aust show

An Alexandra dancer came home with a collection of trophies for her efforts after podium finishes for all of her entries in an Australian competition held last month.
Dance prodigy steals Aust show
Dance prodigy steals Aust show
Central OtagoFebruary 26

Cold start no dampener to show fun

Despite a less than summery 7°C start, the atmosphere made up for it as the Mt Benger A&P show returned with some new additions on Saturday.
Cold start no dampener to show fun
Cold start no dampener to show fun
Central OtagoFebruary 26

Mine to the fore at candidate evening

The proposed mine in Bendigo was at the top of the audience’s minds when they came to meet candidates for the Vincent Ward by-election at the weekend.
Mine to the fore at candidate evening
Mine to the fore at candidate evening
Central OtagoFebruary 19

National rally comes to Cromwell

The best of British was on full display in Cromwell last week, as 64 MG cars from around New Zealand made a stop in Central Otago.
National rally comes to Cromwell
National rally comes to Cromwell
Central OtagoFebruary 19

Handbag collection begins

People of Central Otago are encouraged to collect items for New Zealand women in need as the Love Grace handbag appeal returns for a fifth year.
Handbag collection begins
Handbag collection begins
Central OtagoFebruary 5

No plans to stop taking to the ice

Having competed in every Masters Games since the founding of the event in 1992, a Naseby curler has no plans to give up the sport while he’s still kicking.
No plans to stop taking to the ice
No plans to stop taking to the ice
Central OtagoFebruary 5

Topics varied for board’s first meet

The Vincent Community Board started their year by hitting the road and holding their first meeting of 2026 in Omakau.
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Central OtagoJanuary 30

Curling for more than 50 years

A Naseby curler who has competed in every Masters Games in Dunedin since they were first held in the city in 1992 says he has no plans to give up the sport while he is still "kicking".
Curling for more than 50 years
Curling for more than 50 years
Central OtagoJanuary 29

Location ‘works really well’ for Southland car club event

It might seem a bit odd that a Southland car club holds its premier annual event in Central Otago, but organisers say it works well and they plan to keep doing it as long as they can.
Location ‘works really well’ for Southland car club event
Location ‘works really well’ for Southland car club event