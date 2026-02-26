Central Otago District Council water services administrator Julie Clarke in her ‘‘sad sewer’’ costume. PHOTO: ELLA JENKINS

Despite a less than summery 7°C start, the atmosphere made up for it as the Mt Benger A&P show returned with some new additions on Saturday.

Visitors were greeted with the sound of live music and the smell of Kiwi classics as they entered Roxburgh Racecourse.

The day had started off with the equestrian championships, fancy dress judging and the pet parade.

Mt Benger A&P Society president Rob Craig said the show was already going well and the weather was beginning to warm at noon on the day.

He was happy to see there more equestrian entries than expected and was excited to see how the show’s first ever terrier race would turn out.

As spectators lined the course boundary more than 20 eager dogs took off in chase, generating cheers and laughter from the crowd.

It was the focus on the community as well as local farmers that made events like the Mt Benger A&P show special, he said.

Terriers run rampant in the first terrier race event in the Mt Benger A&P show’s history. PHOTO: ELLA JENKINS

With there being something for everyone in the show, children were kept busy with plenty of activities, including bouncy castles, face painting and a bungee trampoline.

The activities were a hit and the sight of a helicopter flying over the showgrounds got quite the reaction from the children.

Turning heads at this year’s event was the ‘‘sad sewer’’ costume made by Central Otago District Council water services administrator Julie Clarke.

The costume was a cape made up of the various items that had blocked the regions sewers in an effort to educate the public on what cannot be flushed down toilets and to help save the ratepayers money.

‘‘I’m here to promote the three P’s, pee, poo and paper’’, referring to the only things that should be flushed down a toilet.

The costume took a day to make and contained items such as nappies, sanitary pads and even some odd items such as a tape cassette and a pair of glasses — all unused — she said, jokingly.