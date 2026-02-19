House of Travel consultant Jessica Thomas, manager Robbie Bell, Love Grace Alexandra co-ordinator Jeana McLeod and consultant Kate Davidson pose with posters and handbags. PHOTO: ELLA JENKINS

People of Central Otago are encouraged to collect items for New Zealand women in need as the Love Grace handbag appeal returns for a fifth year.

The appeal, in honour of British woman Grace Millane who lost her life backpacking around New Zealand in 2018, began on Valentine’s Day. People were encouraged to give handbags filled with essential items to women escaping domestic violence.

Alexandra co-ordinator Jeana McLeod said the six essential items were shampoo, conditioner, soap or body wash, deodorant, toothpaste and a toothbrush. For those wanting to give more, optional extras such as moisturiser, nail polish, jewellery and notes of personal encouragement were encouraged.

Anyone could help out even if they did not have a handbag people could give the items to go in them as it would help to fill up other bags.

The handbags would be donated to Central Lakes Family Services keeping the donations in the region, she said.

Having a daughter the same age and with the same love of travel as Grace encouraged Mrs McLeod to get involved for the first time this year.

‘‘I remember the news articles and all the media about it quite clearly, like it’s just an awful thing to have happened to that young girl.’’

Alexandra was one of the 74 drop-off locations around New Zealand for this year’s campaign.

The House of Travel in Alexandra was the main drop off point this year, but the Alexandra Library would also accept donations to pass on, due to public demand, she said.

Those outside of Alexandra were still encouraged to band together and collect handbags, as long as they were dropped off at the correct location, or if a collection was organised.

When it comes to giving, Mrs McLeod said anyone could take part and ‘‘don’t even think twice’’ about getting involved.

The campaign runs until March 8, to coincide with International Women’s Day.